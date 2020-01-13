Queen Elizabeth II calls for family crisis meeting over Harry, Meghan

Meghan Markle, officially known as the Duchess of Sussex, will reportedly attend a crisis family meeting by phone on Monday to talk strategy in repairing damage done to the royal family after she had returned to Canada.

According to British news outlets, Queen Elizabeth II has summoned her grandson Prince Harry and his wife for an emergency meeting to discuss their “next steps” with the family, after the couple’s surprise announcement last week to step back from duties as senior royals.

Harry’s brother and father, Prince Charles and Prince William, are both expected to join the conference that will be held at the family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the couple said in a statement last week.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation…