2 to die by hanging for murder in Osun

By Victor Adeoti

Justice Jide Falola of the Osun State High Court in Ikirun on Friday sentenced two men to death by hanging for murder.

Falola in his judgment, said the prosecution counsel proved his case against the convicts, Orisakunle Abiodun, 21; and Opadokun Olayinka, 29, beyond reasonable doubt for the murder of one Matthew Adeoye in Ikirun.

The judge sentenced the convicts to five years imprisonment for conspiracy and death by hanging for murder.

Falola, however, discharged and acquitted the third accused, Femi Aroyehun for lack of evidence against him.

The convicts, who were first arraigned on Jan. 22, 2018, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder and murder, preferred against them.

The State Counsel, Mr Philips Afolayan, had earlier told the court that the three defendants murdered one Matthew Adeoye on March 9, 2017 in Ikirun.

Afolayan said the offences were contrary to and punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal…