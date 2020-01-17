Ihedioha: Imo indigenes in U.S. react to Supreme Court verdict

By Harrison Arubu

A group of U.S-based Imo indigenes, the Mbano National Assembly (MNA), has reacted to Tuesday’s Supreme Court verdict that effected a change of government in its home state.

The judgment replaced Mr Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party with Sen. Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress as governor, almost eight months after the former assumed the office.

The MNA’s reaction came through its President, Mr Basil Njoku, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York on Friday.

Njoku decried the negative impact of premature change in government on development, a situation he blamed on disregard for the rule of law by actors in the electoral process.

He also decried the delay in adjudication of election petition cases in the country, noting that it distracts the government of the day and scares investors.

Njoku said: “It is important that cases are resolved expediently so that it…