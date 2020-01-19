DPR seals five petrol, gas stations in Kogi for cheating

By Friday Idachaba

The Department of petroleum Resources (DPR), Kogi office, has sealed three petrol filling stations for adjusting their pumps to dispense fuel below approved quantity.

Mr Idris Mohammad, Controller Operations, Kogi Field Office of DPR, who led a team of operatives and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) during the raid, said the filling stations were defrauding unsuspecting customers.

Mohammed said the office had realised that apart from defrauding unsuspecting customers through pump meter adjustments, most of the stations were operating illegally without operating licences.

At Ajaokuta, the team sealed off and ordered the arrest of the Manager of Binmanda Integrated Global Services filling station at Ohunene for defying the instructions of the DPR by “Refusing” to regularise his operation.

“The operator is not just operating illegally but he is also cheating the public. We asked him to…