Research: NOTAP seeks partnership with academia, industry

By Franca Mbah/Funmilayo Adeyemi

Dr Danazumi Ibrahim, Director General, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) has called strong partnership between the academia and the industry to promote research.

Ibrahim, who spoke in Abuja at the inaugural meeting of the Igbinedion University Industry-Academia Board Meeting, decried the situation where the country cannot grow with over 90 per cent of her technology imported into the country.

He said there was need for the partnership in order to generate local technologies capable of translating into products and services for national development.

He added that unless the academia and the industry come together, the research and development efforts of the country cannot lead to economic development.

According to him, our quest to develop economically cannot be unconnected with the need to establish a very strong bond between the academia and the industry.

“ Nigeria is a country that is developing but more…