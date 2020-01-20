After fire, dust, hail take over Australia

Drought-ravaged parts of rural Australia have been hit by dust storms that threaten to drift over more heavily populated cities including Sydney, bringing a new element to the extreme weather that has dominated the country over summer.

The vast clouds of thick red dust have smothered inland towns such as Dubbo in the country’s most populous state, New South Wales, adding to the run of unusual weather that has disrupted the country since hundreds of bushfires broke out in September.

“I’m just over it,” said Tanya Fulton, manager of the council swimming pool at Tottenham, a town of 300 people about 500 kms (310 miles) west of Sydney, which was closed on Saturday because of dust in the water.

“I couldn’t even see the bottom of the big pool, and the toddlers’ pool was all mud,” Fulton added by telephone.

The storms lashing NSW and neighboring Victoria state have interrupted a few days’ respite from the high temperatures…