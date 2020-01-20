Alumni association promises to use expertise to develop business community

By Babatunde Ogunrinde

Mr Ishmael Nwokocha, President, Manchester Business School, England, Nigerian Chapter, says the alumni association will use its expertise to develop the business community and the society in general.

Nwokocha during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), shortly after the association’s annual meeting in Lagos , said they were determined to bring solutions to the business community.

According to Nwokocha, members can use the platform to network, advance themselves, build capacity and create avenues where they can touch lives.

“We want to come together to help, and most importantly make our goals from Manchester University realised here as a local entity.

“Nigeria being blessed with highly educated people but because there are no opportunities in the country, it looks as if the government is not doing enough.

“However, from our own advocacy point of view, we are going to help change not only the…