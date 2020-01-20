Lagos pipeline explosion: NEMA says 2 bodies recovered

By Solomon Asowata

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Sunday said that two bodies had been recovered from the explosion site of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline at Ile Epo axis of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, NEMA, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that the raging fire caused panic among the residents of Abule Egba, Ile Epo and Ekoro Road due to the thick smoke which oozed out from the explosion scene.

Farinloye said that several buildings and articulated vehicles were engulfed in the inferno which happened on Sunday night.

He noted that the cause of the incident had yet to be ascertained, saying that emergency responders immediately swung into action after receiving distress calls from some residents of the area.

“NEMA and Lagos State Emergency…