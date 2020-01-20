Liverpool widen gap on EPL table with 2-0 defeat of Man-U

Liverpool on Sunday widened the gap at top of the English Premier League (EPL) to 16 points as goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah earned them a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield.

The win is the 13th straight league win since the sides last met at Old Trafford in October as Liverpool work to ensure they win a first league title in 30 years, while United remain five points off the top four in fifth.

Liverpool saw two first half goals ruled out and a host of clear chances go astray but eventually went in front on 14 minutes after a powerful header from Virgil van Dijk, following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner

Jurgen Klopp’s men had the ball in the net twice before the break, but VAR and the offside flag came to United’s rescue to keep the score down.

Firstly, Firmino’s brilliant strike was ruled out as Van Dijk was penalised for an aerial challenge with David de Gea after a VAR…