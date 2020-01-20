Philippines struggles to keep evacuees away from volcano

Philippines authorities on Monday said it was struggling to keep people out of danger zones around an erupting volcano.

Some officials and residents challenged warnings that a more hazardous explosion could happen.

Taal Volcano in Batangas province, 6km south of Manila, began ejecting huge dark clouds of ash and steam on Jan.12 and later on lava fountains, forcing more than 130,000 people to flee their homes.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in the past days, activity at the volcano has been characterised by steady steam emission and infrequent weak explosions

The institute said volcanic earthquakes ground deformation and high sulphur dioxide emissions, however, indicate continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity

Phivolcs head Renato Solidum said the public should not be fooled by the apparent simmering down of the…