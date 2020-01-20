Prince Harry meets African leaders in London

Britain’s Prince Harry attended a summit for leaders of 21 African countries in London hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

This happened the day after he spoke of his sadness that he would shortly be giving up royal duties.

Harry said on Sunday that there was no option but for him and his American wife Meghan to step back from their royal roles in a deal with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and senior Windsors that would allow them a more independent future.

The new arrangement, which will see them split their time between Britain and North America where they will be mainly based, is due to come into effect in the Spring of this year.

In the meantime, Harry will continue with official duties and on Monday met the presidents of Malawi and Mozambique and the prime minister of Morocco at the African investment summit.

Buckingham Palace said that the prince, who visited Malawi and other African countries in October 2018 in what is set to be his last…