Protect our interest, promote peace, Tiv youths urge Mdzough U Tiv

The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide (TYCW) has urged the leadership of the Mdzough U Tiv, the Tiv socio-cultural organisation, to live up to its expectation of protecting the interest of the Tiv nation.

The call comes following an open letter by leadership of the Mdzough U Tiv, cautioning Sen. George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs over his outburst against the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ortese.

The letter signed by Chief Edward Ujege, President General, Mdzough U Tiv, and his Secretary General, Dr Boniface Ukende, specifically condemned Akume’s criticism of Tor Tiv, while urging him to respect traditional institution.

Part of the letter read: “Mdzough U Tiv joins other well-meaning Tiv sons and daughters and our good friends to unequivocally condemn such utterances; such comments are sacrilegious and injurious to the respect of Tor Tiv stool, the traditional Council and the entire Tiv nation.

“Specifically, we wish to state that our…