This is how non-Nigerians can enter Nigeria

By Ibironke Ariyo

Mr Muhammad Babandede, Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has stated the entry requirements for Non-Nigerian travelling to Nigeria.

Babandede gave the requirements in a statement by Mr Sunday James, the Service Public Relations Officer, on Tuesday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to him, ECOWAS citizens and countries with visa abolition agreement with Nigeria require no visa for entry into Nigeria.

“They however must enter with valid travel documents and through approved entry point.

“Holders of African Union Passport desiring to enter Nigeria on short visits can obtain visa upon arrival at any of the five International Airports.

“Holders of valid Diplomatic/Official Passport from countries with which Nigeria has Visa waiver agreement can enter Nigeria without Visa through approved entry point.

“Visas such as for Residence, Temporary Work Permit, and Dependants are to be obtained at our…