Double registration: Natasha Akpoti’s loses suit against Gov. Bello

By Taiye Agbaje

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, dismissed a suit filed by Natasha Akpoti, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Nov. 16 governorship election in Kogi, against the Governor, Yahaya Bello, for lacking in locus standi.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who delivered the judgement, held that the alleged offence was criminal and not a civil case, which could be instituted by an individual.

The judge therefore declared that the plaintiff had no legal right to institute the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Ekwo had, on Dec. 6, 2019, fixed Jan. 20 to deliver a judgment in the suit, seeking Gov. Bello’s disqualification over alleged double registration as a voter.

NAN reports that the SDP’s candidate had, in a suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1221/2019 dated Oct. 10 and filed by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, on her behalf, sought the court’s determination on the eligibility of Bello, at the just-concluded election,…