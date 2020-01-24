Applicant admits stealing 16 SIM cards

By Adenike Ayodele

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded one unemployed Charles Eze in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, after he pleaded guilty to stealing 16 Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards and some Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

The police arraigned 33-year-old Eze together with Raphael Nwachukwu, 36, before Chief Magistrat T. A. Ojo.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not given, are facing charges of conspiracy and stealing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Eze admitted guilt, Nwachukwu pleaded not guilty.

Ojo remanded Eze pending review of the facts of the case and sentencing, and admitted Nwachukwu to N100, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 29 for Eze’s sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Kenrich Nomayo, told the court…