Coronavirus not a global emergency – WHO committee

By Cecilia Ologunagba

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said novel coronavirus is not a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Several members of the WHO Emergency Committee considered that it was too early to declare it PHEIC, given its restrictive and binary nature.

In a statement issued from its headquarters in Geneva, the UN body said the Committee would reconvened in approximately ten days’ time, or earlier should the Director-General deem it necessary.

It said the members expressed divergent views on whether this event constitutes a PHEIC or not.

“ At that time, the advice was that the event did not constitute a PHEIC.

“ But, the Committee members agreed on the urgency of the situation and suggested that the Committee should be reconvened in a matter of days to examine the situation further.’’

The Committee, however, urged to support ongoing efforts through a WHO international multidisciplinary mission, including…