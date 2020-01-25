Kaduna re-run election witnesses voter apathy

By Moses Kolo

The re-run election for Kaduna State House of Assembly in Sanga Local Government Area, has witnessed voter apathy, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

It would be recalled that the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM), had slated the State House of Assembly re-run election for Sanga and Kagarko local government areas’ state assembly election for Saturday.

A NAN correspondent who visited Gwantu, headquarters of Sanga Local Government Area (LGA), has however, revealed poor turnout of voters.

Mr Charles Danladi, Chairman of Sanga, told NAN that it was normal to have voter apathy as re-run elections were not usually as exciting and hot as general elections.

“Most of the people that did not show up are those who registered here, but however, live in other places.

“People are usually reluctant to travel from far places for re-run elections; but we are hopeful the turnout would eventually…