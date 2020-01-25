NIS rescues 9 girls being trafficked to Lebanon, Dubai, others

By Bukola Adetoye

The Operatives of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Command in Lagos, has apprehended another 9 girls being trafficked.

The girls were on their ways to Lebanon, Cairo, Dubai and India on Ethiopian, Peace, Egypt and East Airlines.

The service Public Relations Officer, DCI Sunday James made this known in statement on Saturday in Lagos.

According to him, four of the girls claims to be traveling for employment without knowing their employers nor aware of the nature of job they were going for.

“This discovery was made after intensive interrogation by NIS officials,” he said.

James said the shady journey was organised by agents who took advantage of the girls’ innocence and ignorance.

He disclosed that two of the girls had earlier claimed to be going for visit.

“However, the two, later confessed they were going for hustle in Dubai. Another three,…