Northern, Southern leaders hold peace talk in Lagos

By Chioma Ugboma

Some eminent Nigerian leaders from across the nation on Friday held a closed door meeting in Lagos on the need to preserve continued unity and peaceful coexistence of the country.

The meeting, which held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, was chaired by a former Presidential Adviser founding member of Northern Elders Forum, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai.

The meeting themed: “National Discourse on Nigeria, Chaos or Community”, was convened by Nigerian National Summit Group (NNSG) in collaboration with Osigwe Anyiam – Osigwe Foundation and We Care Foundation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those in attendance included leaders of thought from various ethnic nationalities across the country and representatives of some civil society and socio-cultural organisations.

NAN reports that the meeting, which was not open to the media, lasted for several hours until late in the evening.

In attendance were Prof. Pat. Utomi, a former…