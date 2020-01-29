Army reopens Maiduguri-Damboa road, assures users of safety

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday reopened the Maiduguri – Damboa – Biu road for free movement of vehicles from and to Maiduguri, the Borno capital.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road, which had been closed for about 10 months, is the shortest route to different parts of the state through Damboa.

The Deputy Governor of Borno, Alhaji Usman Kadafur, during the re-opening, commended the efforts of the army in ensuring that the road was reopened.

He also commended the commitment of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, towards security in the state and other parts of the country.

Kadafur urged the soldiers, fighting insurgency in the state, and other security agents to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

He also urged commuters…