Okigwe North Rerun: INEC issues Onuoha Certificate of Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has issued Certificate of Return to Princess Miriam Onuoha (APC), winner of the Okigwe North Federal Constituency rerun election in Imo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the certificate was presented by INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

Onuoha, speaking with newsmen shortly after the ceremony, dedicated her election to the people of her constituency and God Almighty, who made it possible.

She, however, said that she received the certificate with mixed feeling because of the killing that happened shortly after she was declared winner in the election judged to be…