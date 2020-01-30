Lassa Fever: Environmental health council calls for proactive measures

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON), has called on federal and state governments to be proactive in curtailing the spread of Lassa fever in the country.

Dr Andy Ukah, the Director, Department of Registration, Ethics and Standard Enforcement, made the call on Thursday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Ukah said that the outbreak of Lassa fever was unfortunate and could be attributed to climate change and Global warming.

“The rats, which cause Lassa fever reside in the bush and during the rainy season, these rats enjoyed their food and shelter and nothing disturbed them.’’

“Immediately the dry season approaches and the vegetation cover is over, coupled with bush burning and lack of food, these rats migrate to human dwellings thereby contaminating human foods.

Ukah said that 20 states had been affected with several deaths recorded due to Lassa fever.

“We should…