Okowa charges authorities on attainment of SDGs

Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has decried the inability of Nigeria to meet targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), saying there had been inconsistencies in governments’ commitment to the programme.

Speaking when the Presidential Management Team of SDGs led by its Coordinator, Dr. Albashir Ibrahim, visited him in Asaba, on Wednesday, the governor challenged authorities charged with the discharge of the programme to show more commitment, noting that the targets were achievable with dedication and consistency in drive.

According to him, we need to begin to work a lot more than we are doing at the moment if we are going to actually walk the talk, because many times we start goals that we do not finish.

Okowa said, “for instance, we started with Millennium Development Goals and now we have moved to SDGs, we will set targets for ourselves as a nation then we are not…