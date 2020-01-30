Senate confirms Obiora as CBN Deputy Governor

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate on Thursday at Plenary confirmed the nomination of Dr Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The confirmation of Obiora, followed the receipt of the report of the Committee on Banking and Insurance, and consideration of same at the Senate Committee of the Whole.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, dated Jan. 16, forwarded the name of Obiora for appointment as Deputy Governor of CBN.

Lawan had read the letter at plenary on Jan. 28, following which, the nomination was referred to the Senate Committee on Banking and Insurance for further legislative inputs and report back to plenary.

Buhari had said the request for confirmation of Obiora was in accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1)(2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007.

“I have the…