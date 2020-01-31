2019: Honeywell Flour Mills posts N58.4bn in 9 months

By Chinyere Joel- Nwokeoma

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc has reported a revenue of N58.2 billion for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2019.

The Managing Director ‘Lanre Jaiyeola, disclosed this in a statement released in Lagos on Thursday.

He said the revenue grew six per cent when compared with N55 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2018.

He attributed the increase to growth in sales volume of five per cent of our various Flour and Pasta products.

He added that the company achieved the revenue growth despite the challenging operating environment occasioned by rising input costs, reducing spending power of consumers and product evacuation challenges due to the traffic logjam at Apapa.

Jaiyeola said that efficient management of input costs and operating expenses also led to a healthy gross margin of 17.6 per cent during the period under review.

He noted that the company’s operating profit during the review…