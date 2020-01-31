Councillors suspend AMAC Chairman – News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

By Ruth Oketunde

The Secretariat of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), located in Area 10, Garki, was thrown into utter confusion on Thursday following the two-week suspension of the Council Chairman, Mr Abdullahi Adamu, by the councillors.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that confusion enveloped the area immediately after the legislators announced the decision, with workers and other people running helter-skelter following sounds of gunshots.

NAN further reports that some motorists were forced to abandon their vehicles as everyone on sight scurried to safety.

The legislative arm of the council took the decision after deliberating on a petition submitted by a civil society organisation on Jan. 21.

NAN also reports that the decision was taken after the chairman and the petitioners appeared before the chambers for questioning.

The civil society organisation – the Civil Society for Human Rights…