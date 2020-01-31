Insurgency: Force alone cannot stop fight, FG must embrace peace education — NGO

…..Plans peace education for 1m families in the North East

Pic.23. From left: Director Centre for Domestic Peace Building and Conflict Resolution (CDCPCR), Mr Omar Benard; CDCPCR’s Programme Manager, Mr Akaninyene Akpan; Deputy Director, Godwin Auta; Chief Executive Director, Adabenege Emmanuel; Coordinator, Planning, Implementation and Execution, Mr Joseph Peter and its Coordinator Gender Mobilisation, Andrea Obata, during a news conference on urgent need for domestic peace education programme on war against insurgency and terrorism in Abuja on Thursday (30/1/20).

By Angla Atabo

Centre for Domestic Peacebuilding and Conflict Resolution, an NGO has called on the federal, state and local government not to use force alone in the fight against insecurity and insurgency but to embrace peace education.

Mr Francis Adabenege, Executive Director of the centre, at a newsmen conference on Friday in Abuja said the only way to ensure successful integration and sustain peace in the North…



Source: News Agency of Nigeria

