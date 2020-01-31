Polaris Bank supports Gender Equality Campaign

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

Mr Tokunbo Abiru, Chief Executive Officer, Polaris Bank, has reiterated the bank’s commitment to the advancement of gender equality.

Abiru gave the assurance in a statement in Lagos, on Friday

He said that the bank supports the global “HeForShe” movement initiative of the United Nations (UN), through it various empowerment programmes .

Some of them, he said was in line with the bank’s Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy thrust.

He affirmed his nomination as Gender Equality Champion by the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation in conjunction with UNWomen.

“Our commitment to gender equality runs just as deep as our passion for creating value which is why it is one of the main focus of the Women and Youth Empowerment pillar of our Sustainability and CSR Policy.

“Women are the most deprived gender in the world and apart from constituting…