UAE to invest in A/Ibom aviation sector

Akwa Ibom state has been showcased as the next big thing in Nigeria’s aviation industry with many countries, including the United Arab Emirate indicating interest in investing in the state.

The interest was made know at the just concluded 2020 Global Investment in Aviation Summit held in the United Arab Emirates to discuss issues in the aviation industry.

Akwa Ibom came to the spotlight when Gov. Udom Emmanuel along with his high-powered delegation presented to the summit, the ample investment opportunities in the state.

In view of the presentation, investors from the UAE indicated interest in the completion and running of the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Victor Attah International Airport.

Gov. Emmanuel hinted that his administration sees aviation as a strategic income stream and as such is doing its best to take advantage of it.

“We have created investor-friendly environment. Our home carrier,…