Association advocates stakeholders’ support for North East Commission

By Angela Atabo

The North-East Development Association (NEDA) an Non Governmental Organisation(NGO) has urged stakeholders in the North-East to give the North East Development Commission (NEDC) maximum support for successful operation.

Mr Abubakar Bitako, NEDA Secretary General, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Bitako said that President Muhammadu Buhari had done his bit in establishing the commission to work towards restoring peace in the North East.

He said that in spite of the president’s effort in establishing the commission, it would take the commitment and assistance of stakeholders for its successful operation and implementation of the policy document.

He said that the commission was inaugurated on May, 8, 2019 with a takeoff grant of N10 billion with another 26 billion subsequently disbursed making a total of N36 billion.

He said that with the amount, victims of insurgency and…