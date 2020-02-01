Coronavirus: NCDC releases second advisory to Nigerians

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has released the second public health advisory on the novel coronavirus 2019 (nCoV), to Nigerians.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of NCDC, made the release available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), on Friday in Abuja.

“This is a new disease; new information emerge every day. This advisory will be updated as new information and research on the virus and its impact on populations become available.

“The Emergency Committee reconvened by the WHO Director-General on January 30, 2020 declared the novel coronavirus 2019 outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

“This is to halt the spread of the virus outside China, stop person-to-person transmission and provide a global coordinated effort to enhance preparedness in other regions of the world that may need additional support.

“It is expected that further…