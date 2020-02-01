Corps members commend FG on new allowance

NYSC members nationwide have expressed gratitude to the Federal Government on the fulfillment of its earlier promise to increase their monthly allowance from N19,800 to N33,000 in line with the new national minimum wage.

They expressed happiness and thanked government for the increase.

The Director-General of the scheme, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, announced during a recent working visit to the NYSC secretariat in Bauchi that Federal Government had approved N33,000 as new NYSC allowance.

A statement on the service’ official Facebook page also quoted Ibrahim as saying that provisions for the new allowance had been made in the 2020 budget “and payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities”.

Consequently, the NYSC Director of Press, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said corps members had been receiving alert of ₦33,000, being the new allowance recently approved for them…