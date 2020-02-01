EU enables 1m people access water, sanitation facilities in Jigawa, Kano states

By Franca Ofili

More than one million people in six local government areas of Jigawa and Kano states will benefit from improved access to safe water and sanitation facilities, UNICEF says.

Mr Geoffrey Njoku,, Communication Specialist, UNICEF Nigeria, who made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja on Friday, explained that the access was as a result of the completion of several water and sanitation facilities in the areas.

Njoku said the facilities were built with support from European Union (EU) and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

According to him, the facilities will go a long way toward ensuring that people in Nigeria have access to safe WASH services.

”Data from the WASH National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASH NORM) show that 47 million Nigerians practise open defecation.

”Only 11 per cent of Nigerians have access to complete basic water, sanitation and hygiene services and only 13…