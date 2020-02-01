Living Faith Church set to establish 10,000 new churches across Nigeria in 2020

By Emmanuel Nwoye

Dr David Oyedepo, President and Founder, Living Faith Church (LFC), says the church has commenced efforts at planting additional 10,000 new churches across the country in 2020.

Oyedepo disclosed this while addressing the church workers forum at the International Headquarters of the church in a live telecast in Ota, Ogun, monitored by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

According to him, the project will commence this February, adding that each church worker is expected to win 10 souls into the church this year in its ‘Operation 10, 2020’ to fill the new churches.

The cleric added that the first 1,000 of the new churches would take-off this February and that the project would cost the church a total of N10.3 billion to accomplish.

Oyedepo said that the project was in fulfillment of God’s agenda for the church, as the knowledge centre of the world.

While quoting from the Bible verse of Jeremiah 3:15, the president said that God…