Tackling the Lassa Fever Challenge in Nigeria

Lassa fever, an acute viral disease that occurs in West Africa was first discovered in 1969 when two missionary nurses died in Lassa village in Borno.

It is an animal-borne or zoonotic illness caused by the Lassa virus, hence, it was named after the town where the first cases originated.

It is carried by a type of rat that is common in West Africa and can be life-threatening and hemorrhagic, which means it can cause bleeding.

The virus is transferred to humans via contact with food or household items that are contaminated with rat urine or feces, commonly by the infected Mastomys rodent.

The virus can spread from person-to-person via bodily fluids and causes a range of symptoms including vomiting, swelling of the face, bleeding and pain in the chest, back and abdomen.

In Nigeria, Lassa fever usually occurs during dry season between January and April, claiming many lives, as other people get quarantined while undergoing…