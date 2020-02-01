Trump to restrict immigration from Nigeria, 5 other countries

President Donald Trump is issuing a directive to restrict immigration from six additional countries, citing security concerns, administration officials said on Friday.

The six nations are: Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan and Tanzania.

The countries will face tailored restrictions, the official said.

The new rules come into effect on February 22.

The new rules stop short of a blanket travel ban and will still allow certain visits to the U.S., notably those for non-immigration purposes, which raised questions about how the administration was defining security concerns.

The restrictions are largely focused on immigration visas that can lead to the ability to settle permanently in the U.S., and not on visits for familiar purposes or for business, in most cases.

The rules are being imposed ahead of elections later this year and come three years after Trump slapped a travel ban on several…