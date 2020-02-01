UK finally leaves EU, Johnson hails ‘astonishing moment’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed an “astonishing moment” as Britain formally left the European Union (EU) after 47 years on Friday, saying his government had “obeyed the people” who voted for Brexit in a 2016 referendum.

“For many people this is an astonishing moment of hope, a moment they thought would never come,” Johnson said in a recorded speech.

The speech was broadcast via his Facebook account one hour before Brexit became official at 11 pm (2300 GMT), or midnight in Brussels.

“And there are many of course who feel a sense of anxiety and loss,” Johnson added.

“And then of course there is a third group – perhaps the biggest – who had started to worry that the whole political wrangle would never come to an end.

“We have obeyed the people [who voted for Brexit in a 2016 referendum,” he said, adding: “We have taken back the tools of self-government.”

Johnson and the European…