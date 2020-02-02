Army Headquarters Garrison celebrates WASA 2019

The Nigerian Army Headquarters Garrison on Saturday celebrated its 2019 edition of the West African Social Activities popularly known as WASA as part of annual activities of Nigerian army.

The event, which is held annually by various army formations and commands across the country took place at Mogadishu Cantonment Abuja.

The event featured a number of activities notably the cultural dance performances by the Tiv, Gbagyi, Igbo Atiligwu, Hausa-Fulani, Idoma, Yoruba among others.

It also featured a tug-of-war between the soldiers’ wives and female soldiers as well as the raffle draw where different prizes were won.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, said that WASA was an age long tradition in the Nigerian army.

Buratai said that WASA provides opportunity for various army formations and units to socialise and celebrate their achievements during the…