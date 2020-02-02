China’s foreign ministry blasts U.S. travel restrictions

(dpa/NAN) China’s Foreign Ministry has blasted the U.S. government for restricting the entry of Chinese nationals due to the coronavirus outbreak, which this week was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.

“While the WHO has only just specifically advised against any travel restrictions, the U.S. has decided to act in the opposite way.

“This has set a bad example.

“It is certainly not a gesture of goodwill,” ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

New U.S. measures include a ban on the entry of foreign nationals – other than the immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents – who have travelled in China within the last 14 days.

The U.S. also took the “unprecedented” step of placing 195 U.S. citizens who recently returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan in quarantine for 14 days.

Schools, factories and offices across China are due to remain closed even as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday…