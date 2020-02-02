“Don’t take bread out of our mouths,’’ ‘Okada/Keke’ operators beg Sanwo-Olu

By Yemi Adeleye

Some operators of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles `Keke’ NAPEP in Lagos said that the ban on their operations by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu would deprive them of their daily bread.

The operators said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Saturday in Lagos.

They added that the government’s plan would also affect them and their families in negative ways.

They urged the government to be lenient with them, and give them more time to think of other positive things they could engage to take care of their families.

They said that operating Okada or commercial motorcycles and `Keke’ NAPEP was their last resort to survive and stay away from crimes.

Mr Winner Daniel, an Okada operator, urged the government to have a rethink on its order to ban Okada and tricycle operations on some major highways and bridges in Lagos.

The Marine Engineer said that the government should give…