First coronavirus death outside China recorded in Philippines

The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death from coronavirus outside of China as the number of fatalities domestically topped 300.

The patient, a 44-year-old Chinese man, died on Saturday in the Philippines after being confined since Jan. 25, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said.

The man is the companion of the first case of the virus in the Philippines, a 38-year-old Chinese woman.

“Over the course of the patient’s admission, he developed severe pneumonia,” Duque told a news conference.

“In his last few days, the patient was stable and showed signs of improvement, however, the condition of the patient deteriorated within his last 24 hours resulting in his demise,” he added.

The couple, both from Wuhan, China, arrived in the Philippines from Hong Kong on Jan. 21.

They are the only confirmed cases in the Philippines so far.

More than 100 people have fallen ill with the virus in about two dozen…