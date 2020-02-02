Governors Forum condemns killings in Plateau

By Martha Agas

The Northern Governor’s forum has condemned the series of attacks leading to destruction of lives and properties in Plateau.

The governors condemned the act during their condolence visit to Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Saturday in Jos.

The delegation, led by Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, said the killings were detrimental to the progress of the state and the region.

Bagudu said that the forum was in support of all security measures by Lalong to restore and maintain peace in the state.

“We condemn all acts of violence in Plateau and else where,” he said.

He urged people of the state to support Lalong in his efforts to bring development to the state while condoling with the families of those who lost their lives.

“If there is anything we can do individually or collectively to support maintenance of peace, please be assured that we are available to it.

“We commend all security agencies for the continuous…