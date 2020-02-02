Insurgency: Osinbajo seeks more interventions for IDP’s education

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on stakeholders to lend more support and interventions towards the education of displaced children in the North East.

Osinbajo was the Special Guest of Honour at the Atlantic Hall School’s 30th Anniversary Celebration and Launch of Endowment Fund for Indigent Scholars on Saturday in Lagos.

The vice president said he and some friends had set up a fund and built schools accommodating no fewer than 1500 displaced children in the North East.

He said that thousands of children, especially girls who had lost their parents in the North East, were still displaced.

“Permit me to throw a challenge to the Board of trustees and all of us here; in Aug., 2015, I paid my first official visit to Maiduguri,…