Nestle Nigeria aims to collaborate with Federal Government to boost Agriculture

A News Analysis by Peter Ejiofor, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

The quest by Nestle Nigeria Plc to continue to ensure good nutrition for Nigerians and indeed the West Africa sub-region has seen it engaging the Federal Government in a collaboration that will boost agriculture and enhance quality of life.

The need for the collaboration came to the fore on Jan. 27, 2020, when the current Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, undertook a familiarisation tour of Nestlé Nigeria Plc’s headquarters at Ilupeju, Lagos State.

For over 58 years, Nestle, one of the largest food and beverage companies in Africa, has been delighting consumers in Nigeria with high quality nutritious food products.

Receiving the minister, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Nestle Nigeria, Mr Mauricio Alarcon, said: “We are very pleased with the visit of the…