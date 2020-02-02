Sokoto: Tambuwal warns contractors against substandard service delivery

By Muhammad Nasir Bello

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has warned the contractors working in the state against delivering substandard jobs.

Tambuwal gave the warning in Sokoto on Sunday at the inauguration of the 2018 Matching Grant Project and Distribution of Intend Letters to successful contractors.

The governor said that the delivery of substandard jobs by any contractor in the state would not be accepted.

“The state government will not and will never accept any job by any contractor that is not up to standard.

“As such, any substandard job by a contractor will be revoked and that person/company will never be considered by the government in future projects.

“I hereby direct the Universal Basic Education Board through its planning department to ensure strict compliance with contract specification,” he said.

He added that the inauguration marked another milestone in his administration’s desire to ensure transparency and…