Cancer and available treatment options, equipment in Nigeria

Cancer patients in Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi have called for the provision of more equipment in public hospitals to ease access to quality healthcare.

They made the call in separate interviews with NAN and urged government to invest in the training of health workers.

Dr Auwalu Gajida, the acting Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) said the hospital is fairly equipped and is providing efficient services to patients.At the Federal Medica Centre (FMC) in Kebbi, the Head of Clinical Services, Dr Taslim Lawal, told NAN that “as a tertiary healthcare service provider and at the same time primary and secondary healthcare provider, we do have all the functional health facilities, depending on the need of the clients.”

The state Director, Medical Services, Dr Shehu Koko, revealed that the state has 28 general hospitals, with two offering tertiary healthcare services.

“Only Sir Yahayya Memorial Hospital and Kalgo General…