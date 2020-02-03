Coronavirus: Chinese stocks plunge as markets reopen

Fears over the coronavirus have triggered a sharp fall in Chinese shares as markets reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Shanghai Composite index fell nearly 9% before recovering slightly, while commodity prices also slumped.

Manufacturing, materials, and consumer goods companies are among the hardest hit, as healthcare shares soar.

The fall came despite China’s central bank announcing new measures to ease the impact of the outbreak.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) unexpectedly lowered short term interest rates as part of its attempts to relieve pressure on the economy from the rapidly spreading virus.

It is also pumping an extra 150 billion yuan ($22bn; £16.3bn) into the economy, a move aimed at ensuring there is enough liquidity in the banking system.

In total, the central bank will inject 1.2 trillion yuan into the financial system on Monday, the majority of which was already planned. The liquidity…