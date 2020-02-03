Ekiti to recruit 800 Special Constables for Community policing

The Police in Ekiti State says it has set in motion the process of recruiting 800 Special Constables that will work with the conventional police to tackle the rising level of insecurity in the country.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday Abutu on Sunday, the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti, Mr Asuquo Amba, said that forms for the special recruitment had been distributed to all police stations across the state.

He urged interested applicants to obtain the forms before presenting themselves for screening at a date to be announced later.

“This is to inform the general public that in line with the approval and the directives of the Federal Government through the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for the recruitment of special Constables into the Nigeria Police Force to enhance the community policing policy nationwide.

“the commissioner of police, has given a directive for the exercise to…