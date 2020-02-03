Kwara Govt to digitalise Education Management Information System

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

The Kwara Government says it will digitalise Education Management Information System (EMIS) to promote efficiency in the sector.

The state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Fatimah Ahmed, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the official presentation of the EMIS organised by the ministry in Ilorin.

Ahmed said the present administration was already going digital especially with the introduction of e-governance and that a good strategy to put education in the limelight was to go on-line real time.

“We want to move away from manual collection of data to digital, a situation where every stakeholder in the education sector will be able to monitor the activities in our schools by the click of a button wherever they are.

”The introduction of digitalisation of EMIS will allow the ministry to monitor and track the transfer of…