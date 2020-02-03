NHA needs more dialysis machines for optimal services — Officer

By Franca Ofili

Mrs Ummu Tahir, the Chief Nursing Officer of the Dialysis Unit, National Hospital Abuja (NHA) says the hospital needs more dialysis machines to enable it to attend to the high number of patients seeking the procedure.

Tahir said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Dialysis is the process of removing excess water, solutes, and toxins from the blood in people whose kidneys can no longer perform these functions naturally. This is referred to as renal replacement therapy.

The chief nursing officer, who said that the hospital has four functional dialysis machines with enough staff, however, said more of such machines would make it easier for both patients and staff.

She said that the hospital should have between eight and 10 dialysis machines to cater for the number of patients, noting that “the hospital records high number of patients seeking for dialysis but the machines are not enough.”

Tahir gave the number of…